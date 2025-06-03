Total of 142 clashes across front line, 83 of which on Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts

A total of 142 combat clashes have been recorded over the past day across nine fronts and the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, with 83 of these clashes occurring on the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 3 June

Details: On the Kharkiv front, there were three clashes near the town of Vovchansk and towards Dovhenke.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops launched seven attacks. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Zapadne, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Zelenyi Hai.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked 15 times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna and Torske and towards Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Russian troops carried out five assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske and towards Serebrianka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian assaults towards the settlements of Bila Hora and Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 11 attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk and Nelipivka and towards Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 46 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Kotliarivka and Andriivka and towards Pokrovsk.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 22 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole and Novopil and towards Novoukrainka and Komar.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians carried out a failed attack near the village of Stepove.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 18 combat clashes took place. Russian forces launched 182 artillery attacks, including two with multiple-launch rocket systems, and carried out 17 airstrikes, dropping 28 guided aerial bombs.

On the Huliaipole front, there were no offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

