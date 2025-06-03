Russia attacks with 112 UAVs overnight: 60 downed, 15 go off radar, strikes recorded

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 2-3 June.

Source: Air Force Command on Facebook

Details: As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defence had destroyed 75 Russian Shahed-type UAVs and other types of drones in the east, south and north of the country. Sixty drones were shot down by air defence assets, and 15 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Advertisement:

The Air Force reported that strikes were recorded at 11 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and UAV units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!