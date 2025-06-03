All Sections
Ukrainian suspected of arson linked to Starmer was likely recruited by Russia via Telegram, journalists say

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 3 June 2025, 10:51
Ukrainian suspected of arson linked to Starmer was likely recruited by Russia via Telegram, journalists say
A woman speaks to police officers. Stock photo: Getty Images

One of the four suspects in a series of arson attacks on property linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may have been recruited by Russian intelligence via the Telegram app.

Source: Skhemy, an investigative reporting project by Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Details: After analysing the Ukrainian suspect's activity on social media and messenger apps, journalists came to the conclusion that 21-year-old Roman Lavrynovych, suspected of setting fire to property linked to Starmer, may have been recruited by Russian security services via Telegram.

Skhemy's investigation revealed that Lavrynovych had been actively searching for work in Telegram groups for foreigners in London from 2022 to 2025. Most of the work he sought was in construction or hospitality, often for cash.

His last post seeking work in one of these groups appeared on 3 May – five days before a car linked to Starmer was set on fire in London.

It is reported that Lavrynovych last accessed Telegram in the early hours of 13 May, just a few hours before he was arrested by police following another arson attack on a building also connected to the UK prime minister.

His latest job-seeking posts on Telegram channels were made in early May. On 2 May, for example, he wrote in the London UA group: "Looking for a job, open to any options". Two hours later, a user named Yurii replied: "Message me privately". Yurii had joined the group just a few days earlier.

Skhemy also found that Lavrynovych had listed the UK as his place of residence and had provided a UK phone number in his profile on the Russian social media platform VKontakte as early as 2016.

Lavrynovych is facing three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

Earlier, three people had already been charged in the case: Ukrainians Petro Pochynok (34) and Roman Lavrynovych (21), and Stanislav Karpiuk (26), a Romanian citizen of Ukrainian origin. Pochynok and Karpiuk are charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

All three are expected to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday 6 June.

On 2 June, London police announced that a fourth man had been arrested in connection with the series of arson attacks linked to the UK Prime Minister.

