Repair of Kyiv TV tower damaged in Russian attack will amount to US$4.3m

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 3 June 2025, 12:38
Repair of Kyiv TV tower damaged in Russian attack will amount to US$4.3m
The Kyiv TV Tower was built between 1968 and 1973. It was the tallest free-standing grid structure in the world at the time of its construction and is the tallest structure in Ukraine. Photo: Nashi Hroshi

Ukraine's Broadcasting, Radio Communications and Television Concern awarded a contract, on 29 May, worth UAH 180.86 million (approx. US$4.3 million) to Tias-Bud LLC for repairs to the Kyiv TV tower, following a tender.

Source: Nashi Hroshi (Our Money), a Ukrainian journalist project on state tenders, citing Prozorro, a public electronic procurement system where Ukrainian state and municipal customers announce tenders for the opportunity to become a state supplier

Details: This year's work will involve the restoration of certain structures.

According to the final resource breakdown, the most expensive items are two Chinese lifts: a Shanghai Mitsubishi TV Tower MONA-MDD410 passenger lift with a load capacity of 1,000 kg for UAH 31.84 million (approx. US$765,000) and a general-purpose Institute 713 MONA HGT-250-250126 freight lift with a 250-kg capacity for UAH 23.05 million (approx. US$554,000). Market prices are unknown.

An additional UAH 12.03 million (approx. US$289,000) will be spent on Ukrainian aluminium windows of various sizes. Only the surface area and elevation (0 or 80 metres) are indicated. The price per square metre is identical – UAH 52,661 (approx. US$1,200).

Various Sika-brand materials, for which market prices in Ukraine could not be found, account for UAH 7.67 million (approx. US$184,000).

Another UAH 6.67 million (approx. US$160,000) will go towards Ukrainian aluminium doors and aluminium-framed doors of varying dimensions.

The company was awarded the contract without competition, as no other firms submitted bids in the open tender.

Tias-Bud is based in Lviv and owned by local resident Ihor Tokarivskyi. The company website says it builds turnkey mobile communication base stations and implements IT solutions. It specialises in construction and installation work, technical and maintenance services and emergency and repair work.

Since 2017, the company has received state contracts worth a total of UAH 207.32 million (approx. US$4.8 million).

Background: On 1 March 2022, Russian forces launched several missiles at the TV tower infrastructure. One struck the control room on the tower itself, and another hit the transformer substation that powers the tower. The attack killed five people and injured five more.

