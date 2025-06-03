All Sections
Estonia urges pressure on Russia after deadly strike on Sumy

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 3 June 2025, 13:32
Estonia urges pressure on Russia after deadly strike on Sumy
Margus Tsahkna. Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has responded to Russia's deadly strike on the city of Sumy on 3 June.

Source: Tsahkna on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the morning of 3 June, Russian forces attacked central Sumy, killing two people and injuring 20 more, including a 17-year-old teenager. A medical facility, several vehicles and residential buildings were damaged.

Tsahkna reacted by recalling that Russia has repeatedly rejected ceasefire proposals, as it aims to continue what is now seen in Sumy.

"...barbaric attacks on civilians aimed at breaking Ukraine’s spirit & erasing the country. Only increased pressure will force Russia to end this war," he stated.

The attack came a day after Ukrainian and Russian delegations held a meeting in Istanbul that lasted just over an hour.

Background:

  • Following the talks, the parties agreed on new exchanges of specific categories of military personnel, and Ukraine handed over a list of several hundred children abducted by Russia.
  • Meanwhile, the Russian delegation claimed it had proposed a temporary ceasefire along certain sections of the front.
  • Dmitry Medvedev, former president of Russia, said that the true aim of the "peace talks" in Istanbul was to ensure Russia’s "swift and complete victory".

