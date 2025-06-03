Russia reduces bonus payments for soldiers going to war against Ukraine

The one-time payment for signing a contract to participate in the war against Ukraine has been reduced in Bashkortostan, Russian Federation.

Details: From 5 June, it will amount to 1 million roubles (about US$12,600) instead of the current 1.6 million (US$20,100). The decree was signed by the head of the republic, Radiy Khabirov.

This large payment is divided into two parts: one is paid by the federation (federal) and the subject of the federation (regional), which, in this case, is the Republic of Bashkortostan. The regional part of the payment in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, will be cut in half, from 1.2 million (US$15,100) to 600,000 roubles (US$7,500), but a municipal allowance of 700,000 roubles (US$8,800) will remain there.

The federal part of 400,000 roubles (US$5,000) is valid indefinitely throughout Russia.

Thus, those who signed a contract in Ufa will receive 1.7 million, and in other military registration and enlistment offices in the region – 1.4 million.

According to the media outlet, Bashkortostan is at least the fourth region to reduce payments. Earlier, the authorities of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (from 3.1 million, US$39,000, to 1.9 million roubles, US$24,000), Nizhny Novgorod Oblast (from 3 million, US$37,800 to 1.5 million roubles, US$18,900) and Belgorod Oblast (from 3 million to 800,000 roubles, US$10,000) announced reductions.

Political analyst Abbas Gallyamov believes that these developments indicate problems with financing recruitment for the front. "The money is running out," he says. "Now they will have to resort to administrative resources. They will bend people to their will."

