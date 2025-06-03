All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia reduces bonus payments for soldiers going to war against Ukraine

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 3 June 2025, 13:41
Russia reduces bonus payments for soldiers going to war against Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The one-time payment for signing a contract to participate in the war against Ukraine has been reduced in Bashkortostan, Russian Federation.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: From 5 June, it will amount to 1 million roubles (about US$12,600) instead of the current 1.6 million (US$20,100). The decree was signed by the head of the republic, Radiy Khabirov.

Advertisement:

This large payment is divided into two parts: one is paid by the federation (federal) and the subject of the federation (regional), which, in this case, is the Republic of Bashkortostan. The regional part of the payment in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, will be cut in half, from 1.2 million (US$15,100) to 600,000 roubles (US$7,500), but a municipal allowance of 700,000 roubles (US$8,800) will remain there.

The federal part of 400,000 roubles (US$5,000) is valid indefinitely throughout Russia.

Thus, those who signed a contract in Ufa will receive 1.7 million, and in other military registration and enlistment offices in the region – 1.4 million.

According to the media outlet, Bashkortostan is at least the fourth region to reduce payments. Earlier, the authorities of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (from 3.1 million, US$39,000, to 1.9 million roubles, US$24,000), Nizhny Novgorod Oblast (from 3 million, US$37,800 to 1.5 million roubles, US$18,900) and Belgorod Oblast (from 3 million to 800,000 roubles, US$10,000) announced reductions.

Political analyst Abbas Gallyamov believes that these developments indicate problems with financing recruitment for the front. "The money is running out," he says. "Now they will have to resort to administrative resources. They will bend people to their will."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Poland's new president backs Ukraine but stresses historical disputes
PACE introduces Victory for Victoria Day in honour of tortured journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
Ukraine's Security Service strikes Crimean Bridge for third time – this time underwater
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US to discuss sanctions on Russia and defence support
updatedRussians strike central Sumy, killing three and injuring 20 – photos, video
Russia attacks with 112 UAVs overnight: 60 downed, 15 go off radar, strikes recorded
All News
Russia
Russia has launched 2,437 cruise missiles since February 2022 – Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson
Former Russian president admits Istanbul talks not aimed at peace but at Russia's "complete victory"
Zelenskyy on talks: Russia admitted abducting Ukrainian children
RECENT NEWS
17:05
NATO seeks to boost air defence forces in Europe to prepare for Russian aggression – Bloomberg
16:53
Poland's new president backs Ukraine but stresses historical disputes
16:40
US disappointed but not surprised by Russia's ultimatum in talks, ABC News says
16:29
Ukraine's General Staff updates Russian aircraft loss figures, adds Spider's Web operation
16:07
Kremlin says Putin-Trump-Zelenskyy meeting unlikely in near future
16:00
Tusk vs. Nawrocki: where will Poland's president–prime minister showdown lead?
15:45
PACE introduces Victory for Victoria Day in honour of tortured journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
15:04
Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured
14:20
Ukraine's Security Service strikes Crimean Bridge for third time – this time underwater
14:14
Ukraine needs about 200 aircraft for effective defence – Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: