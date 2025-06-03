Metropolitan Opera to stage production about deported Ukrainian children – video

The Metropolitan Opera in New York. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications

The Metropolitan Opera in New York presented the first excerpt from the opera The Mothers of Kherson on Monday 2 June. The production tells the story of deported children and their mothers who set out to bring them back home.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications

Details: The opera was created by Ukrainian composer Maksym Kolomiiets and American playwright George Brant. The creators state that the plot is based on the true experiences of women from Kherson who crossed the front line to rescue their children from filtration camps in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"We don’t want the world to forget what’s going on. This is an artistic way of reminding them," noted Peter Gelb, General Manager of the Metropolitan Opera.

The world premiere of the opera is scheduled to take place in October 2026 at the Polish National Opera in Warsaw. Performances at the New York Metropolitan Opera are planned to take place during the 2027-2028 theatre season.

Soprano Erin Morley will perform one of the leading roles, with Keri-Lynn Wilson as conductor and Barbara Wysocka as stage director.

Support for Ukraine at the Metropolitan Opera

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Metropolitan Opera has been actively supporting Ukraine. Its leadership ended its collaboration with opera star and Putin supporter Anna Netrebko. The opera house has also hosted performances by the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, founded by Canadian-American conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson in support of Ukraine.

