Russian propaganda made up personal meeting between heads of Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul – Center for Countering Disinformation

The Center for Countering Disinformation has denied reports by Russian propagandists on an alleged bilateral meeting between the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, and the Defence Minister of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, before the talks in Istanbul.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation on Telegram

Quote: "Russian propaganda has launched a campaign to discredit the Ukrainian negotiating team. Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky, announced an alleged ‘bilateral meeting’ with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov before the talks in Istanbul. This information is not true".

Details: It is reported that the meeting was actually held in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who acted as a mediator.

"The statements about the alleged ‘secret agreements’ reached at this meeting are a manipulation aimed at undermining the credibility of the Ukrainian negotiating team," the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

The Center also warned that Russian propaganda is preparing a two-pronged information attack against Ukrainian representatives at the talks in Istanbul.

In particular, disinformation about the delegation's alleged personal ties with Russians will be spread within Ukraine. Western audiences will be told that Ukraine is "delaying the peace talks". However, it is Russia that systematically avoids ceasefire agreements.

"Russia's goal is to replace reality and impose a narrative in which the aggressor poses as a peacemaker," the Center for Countering Disinformation stressed.

Earlier, the Russian propaganda media outlet TASS reported that Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, and Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov had held a bilateral meeting before the talks.

Background:

The meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations lasted just over an hour and was the second after the negotiations on 16 May.

Prior to the talks with the Russian delegation, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and Oleksandr Bevz, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, met with representatives of three of Ukraine's European partners – Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Following the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an all-for-all prisoner exchange of seriously wounded and young servicemen.

On the evening of 2 June, Russian state news agencies published the text of the Russian "memorandum of settlement", containing proposals for a ceasefire, including Ukraine's neutrality, elections and withdrawal from four oblasts.

