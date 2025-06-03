Russia hits gas infrastructure in Kramatorsk, leaving thousands without gas supply

Russian forces have attacked the gas supply system in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, over the past day, leaving about 3,000 residents without gas.

Source: press service for the Kramatorsk City Council

Quote: "The enemy struck the city yesterday, damaging the gas supply system. In particular, a high-pressure gas distribution pipeline was damaged."

Details: It is noted that 2,788 consumers in the village of Yasnohirka and the neighbouring settlement were left without gas supply.

"The exact aftermath of the attack is being determined, and, depending on the security situation, gas workers will begin repairing the damage in order to restore gas supply to residents as soon as possible," the city council said.

The press service added that the Kramatorsk Gas Distribution Company's emergency response team quickly localised the emergency.

Background: As a result of a Russian attack with Shahed attack drones, a part of the sorting terminal of Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest private postal services operator, in Kharkiv Oblast was destroyed.

