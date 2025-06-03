All Sections
Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 3 June 2025, 15:04
Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the village of Chystovodivka in the Kunie hromada in Kharkiv Oblast on 3 June, killing at least two people and injuring three. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicate that the strike was carried out using a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS).

Two people have been reported killed, while three others sustained injuries of varying severity.

