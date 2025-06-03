All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints new Kherson city administration chief

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 June 2025, 18:17
Yaroslav Shanko. Photo: Shanko on Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yaroslav Shanko as head of Kherson City Military Administration on 3 June 2025.

Source: Zelenskyy in a decree posted on the website of the Ukrainian President’s Office; Shanko on Telegram

Quote: "Yaroslav Shanko shall be appointed as head of the Kherson City Military Administration of the Kherson district, Kherson Oblast."

Details: Shanko previously served as deputy head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Quote from Shanko: "I understand the challenging tasks ahead. I guarantee decency, integrity, and openness – no grand promises, only actions. I will soon outline my first steps in office. The priority is protecting people and supporting our brave military."

Background: In April 2025, Zelenskyy dismissed Roman Mrochko as head of Kherson City Military Administration.

Kherson
Kherson
