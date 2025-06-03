Ukraine aims for OECD membership in 2026, says country's PM

Ukraine plans to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2026.

Source: Shmyhal at an OECD ministerial meeting on 3 June 2025

Quote from Shmyhal: "Despite the war, Ukraine continues to implement reforms across all sectors to strengthen the economy and lay the foundation for joining the club of developed nations. We expect to join the OECD next year."

Details: Shmyhal noted that the OECD launched a programme for Ukraine two years ago to support its accession.

"Over the past two years, we’ve held 23 events with the OECD and adopted eight legal instruments," he added. "We established anti-corruption infrastructure and implemented the State Anti-Corruption Programme, which aligns 80% with OECD standards."

Shmyhal highlighted progress in digitalisation, deregulation and alignment with OECD standards in privatisation and corporatisation.

He cited the OECD’s 2025 Economic Survey of Ukraine, which noted positive reform trends in public investment management and investment climate, as well as the Integrity Review, which recognised Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts.

Quote: "As a result of our reforms, everyday corruption experienced by Ukrainians has fallen from 70% to 15% in recent years. This shift marks a transition from a post-Soviet to a European development model."

Background: The OECD has stated that Ukraine’s recovery and investment growth depend on strengthening the rule of law, easing regulatory burdens, promoting competition and innovation, as well as improving access to finance.

