Russia has suffered 200,000 casualties since year's start, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 3 June 2025, 19:15
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: President’s Office

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has reported that Russian forces have lost 200,000 personnel killed and wounded in Ukraine since the start of 2025.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "The total enemy losses amount to 200,000 people since the beginning of this year. I thank every Ukrainian soldier for their professionalism."

Details: Ukraine’s General Staff reports that Russian forces have lost over 990,000 troops killed and wounded since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Oleksandr Syrskyi
