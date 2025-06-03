Russian drone attack injures man in Kharkiv Oblast
Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 20:09
Russian forces attacked the village of Baranivka in Kharkiv Oblast with a first-person view (FPV) drone on 3 June 2025, injuring a 28-year-old man.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram
Quote: "Investigators have established that an FPV drone struck near a tractor in Baranivka in the Zolochiv hromada of the Bohodukhiv district at around 14:00 on 3 June. The vehicle was damaged and the 28-year-old driver was injured." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].
The driver has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition."
