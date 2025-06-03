All Sections
Satellite images reveal damage to Russian Belaya airbase after Ukrainian drone strikes

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 June 2025, 20:38
Belaya airbase. Photo: Radio Liberty

Radio Liberty journalists have released satellite imagery showing the consequences of Ukrainian drone strikes on Belaya airbase in Russia’s Irkutsk Oblast on 1 June 2025.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: Analysis of video and satellite imagery enabled Radio Liberty to independently confirm the destruction of at least 11 Russian aircraft during the Ukrainian Security Service’s Pavutyna (Spider’s Web) operation on 1 June: seven Tu-95 bombers (one possibly damaged), four Tu-22M3 bombers and one An-12 cargo aircraft, not classified as strategic warplane.

At Belaya airbase, Radio Liberty verified the destruction of four Tu-22M3 and three Tu-95 bombers, with one additional Tu-95 likely damaged.

Background:

  • On 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna, during which strategic aviation aircraft were targeted at four Russian airfields.
  • SSU chief Vasyl Maliuk stated that "in total, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main Russian airfields were destroyed".
  • The SSU officially stated that 41 Russian strategic aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s, Tu-22M3s and Tu-160s, had been struck by first-person view drones. The estimated cost of the damaged warplanes is over US$7 billion.

