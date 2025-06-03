We demand that Russia respond to our document on ending war – Ukraine's foreign minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Russia has still not responded to the document outlining Ukraine's vision for ending the war.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Russia has not responded to our document outlining Ukraine's vision for ending the war. We sent it ahead of the meeting. During the meeting, our delegation asked the Russians what were their considerations. They didn't provide any. Neither during the meeting nor after.

Advertisement:

We demand Russia’s reply. Each day of silence from them proves their wish to continue the war."

Details: Sybiha noted that instead of responding to Ukraine's constructive proposals in Istanbul, the Russian side put forward a set of ultimatums that do not bring the situation any closer to real peace.

This contradicts previous promises made by Russia, including to the United States, that it would offer something "realistic and doable" during this week's talks in Istanbul.

Quote: "Russia has so far rejected any meaningful formats for a ceasefire. This is sufficient reason for our partners to impose new sanctions on Russia, already now."

Details: Sybiha stressed: "We must put an end to the killing. And if current meetings fail to produce such a result and advance peace, it becomes increasingly clear that a meeting of leaders is required."

Background:

The meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which lasted a little over an hour, was the second following the talks on 16 May.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and Ukrainian delegation member Oleksandr Bevz met with representatives of Ukraine’s European partners – Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom – ahead of negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

At the meeting in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on the next prisoner exchange, which will involve seriously wounded and young soldiers.

On the evening of 2 June, Russian state news agencies published the text of the Russian "memorandum of settlement", containing proposals for a ceasefire, including Ukraine's neutrality, elections and withdrawal from four oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!