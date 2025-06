The Russians attacked the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast with a drone on 3 June, injuring two people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two residents of Antonivka who came under Russian drone attack today have been taken to hospital.

A woman and a man, aged 76 and 77, suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds."

