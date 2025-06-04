All Sections
Sumy Oblast Military Administration reveals region's fiercest fighting zones

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 4 June 2025, 03:34
Sumy Oblast Military Administration reveals region's fiercest fighting zones
Oleh Hryhorov. Screenshot

Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the most intense fighting is taking place near the Yunakivka and Khotin hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration citing Hryhorov at a meeting of the Sumy Oblast Defence Council

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration says the situation in the border areas of Sumy Oblast remains difficult and dynamic, but under control.

Quote: "The most intense fighting is near the Yunakivka and Khotin hromadas, where the enemy is trying to operate in small groups and gain a foothold. The civilian population from these areas has been evacuated a long time ago.

Our units are holding the lines, thwarting all attempts by the Russians to advance."

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration added that Russian forces are constantly firing on border villages, targeting houses, farms and civilian infrastructure even in hromadas in the rear.

Evacuation continues in order to protect the civilian population. A total of 113 residents have been evacuated from the Sumy and Shostka districts over the past day.

Quote: "The Russians have dropped nearly 200 guided aerial bombs (KABs) on Sumy Oblast over the past two weeks."

Previously: On the night of 3-4 June, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, updated its data and reported that the Russians had occupied the settlements of Andriivka and Vodolahy in Sumy Oblast.

Background:

  • On 1 June, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the Russians were continuing to press forward in Sumy Oblast, expanding the territory for their troops to advance.
  • Demchenko explained that Russian assault groups, often using all-terrain vehicles or motorcycles, are attempting to penetrate deep into Ukrainian territory, waiting for reinforcements and then attacking Ukrainian positions.
  • On the night of 31 May-1 June, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Volodymyrivka in Sumy Oblast.
  • On the night of 2-3 June, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Kostiantynivka in the north of Sumy Oblast. The situation regarding three other settlements – Kindrativka, Vodolaha and Oleksiivka – is being confirmed, as they may also have come under Russian control.

Sumy Oblast
Russians occupy two more settlements in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
Russians occupy Kostiantynivka in Sumy Oblast: nearby villages under threat – DeepState
Russian assault groups expand attacks in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast
