US and EU sanctions must be coordinated to put pressure on Russia, head of Zelenskyy's office says

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that the sanctions discussed in the US Senate are very effective and should be coordinated with EU partners.

Source: Yermak in an interview with US TV channel Newsmax TV, as quoted by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Yermak said that the sanctions they discussed in the Senate were very effective, adding that these sanctions must be coordinated with EU partners, and that if the new package of EU and US sanctions is released at the same time, it would really put pressure on Russia.

Yermak stressed the importance of finding new, real and effective sanctions against Russia.

He also noted that such restrictions are effective, although they take time to produce results.

As an example, he mentioned Senator Graham's legislative initiative on sanctions.

Quote from Yermak: "The new bill of Senator Graham is about energy, oil and the banking sector – they are really painful and really effective sanctions. Putin will recognise that he needs to stop and go to serious negotiations when he feels that it will cost him a real price."

Details: He also noted that he would discuss a new military aid package with American partners, stressing that strong security agreements with the United States are needed.

Background:

Yermak announced that he had met in Washington with Keith Kellogg, US Special Envoy for Ukraine.

A Ukrainian delegation led by Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko arrived in the United States on Tuesday to meet with representatives of President Donald Trump's team to discuss several issues.

According to media reports, the United States is disappointed but not surprised by Russia's ultimatum at the talks in Istanbul.

