All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,020 soldiers and 88 artillery systems over past day

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 4 June 2025, 07:24
Russia loses 1,020 soldiers and 88 artillery systems over past day
Ukrainian soldier takes aim during combat operations. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,020 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 991,820.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 991,820 (+1,020) military personnel;
  • 10,884 (+3) tanks;
  • 22,678 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,711 (+88) artillery systems;
  • 1,402 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,176 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 413 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 38,924 (+176) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,271 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 50,730 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,907 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian warCasualties
Advertisement:
Russia launches 95 drones on Ukraine: 61 downed, 7 strikes recorded
Pentagon chief to miss Ramstein meeting for first time – АР
We demand that Russia respond to our document on ending war – Ukraine's foreign minister
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander to remain in service despite resignation
Orbán says he will do anything to keep Ukraine out of EU as conscience torments him
Death toll in Sumy rises to four after Russian strike
All News
Armed Forces
Zelenskyy appoints new commanders of Air Assault Forces and Unmanned Systems Forces
Mykhailo Drapatyi appointed as Commander of Joint Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander to remain in service despite resignation
RECENT NEWS
09:56
Russian drone kills civilian in Kherson
09:26
UK to invest millions to ramp up drone deliveries to Ukraine
09:20
Russia launches 95 drones on Ukraine: 61 downed, 7 strikes recorded
08:47
Drone attack on Odesa: houses and civilian infrastructure destroyed, one injured
08:20
Russians launch over 100 assaults on Pokrovsk and two other fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: large-scale fires break out, person injured – photos, video
07:24
Russia loses 1,020 soldiers and 88 artillery systems over past day
06:54
Pentagon chief to miss Ramstein meeting for first time – АР
06:16
Ukrainian Navy downs 12 Russian Shahed drones overnight
04:50
US and EU sanctions must be coordinated to put pressure on Russia, head of Zelenskyy's office says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: