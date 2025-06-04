Russia loses 1,020 soldiers and 88 artillery systems over past day
Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 07:24
Russia has lost 1,020 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 991,820.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 991,820 (+1,020) military personnel;
- 10,884 (+3) tanks;
- 22,678 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,711 (+88) artillery systems;
- 1,402 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,176 (+0) air defence systems;
- 413 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 38,924 (+176) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,271 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 50,730 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,907 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
