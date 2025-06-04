Russians launch over 100 assaults on Pokrovsk and two other fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 178 combat engagements on 10 fronts and in the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast have been recorded over the past 24 hours. Russian forces launched 101 attacks on the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 4 June

Details: On the Kharkiv front, five combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka and Vovchanski Khutory.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched four assaults. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Zahryzove, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka and towards Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attempted 19 assaults near the settlements of Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske and towards Hlushchenkove, Olhivka, Serednie, Vovchyi Yar, Cherneshchyna, Karpivka and Novyi Myr.

On the Siversk front, the Russians launched attacks towards the village of Hryhorivka. Three combat engagements were recorded in total.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled six Russian assaults near the city of Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 16 attacks near the settlements of Krymske, Rusyn Yar, Druzhba and Toretsk and towards Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 Russian attacks near the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Pokrovsk, Kotliarivka, Novoukrainka, Andriivka, Novoolenivka, Zvirove, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Udachne and Novoserhiivka, and towards the settlements of Myroliubivka and Novomykolaivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces fended off 32 Russian assaults near the settlements of Fedorivka, Kostiantynopil, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole and Zaporizhzhia and towards Zelene Pole, Novopil, Shevchenko, Komar and Bahatyr.

On the Huliaipole front, there were no offensive actions.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops attempted five unsuccessful assaults near the settlements of Stepove and Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces made one failed attempt to advance on Ukrainian positions.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, a total of 26 combat engagements occured. Russian forces carried out 231 artillery strikes, including one from a multiple-launch rocket system, and conducted 17 airstrikes, dropping 23 guided aerial bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

