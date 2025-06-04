Drone attack on Odesa: houses and civilian infrastructure destroyed, one injured

The Russians have conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Odesa, injuring one person and causing destruction.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Our air defence forces destroyed most of the targets, but there is damage to civilian infrastructure in the city, including residential buildings and a car service station."

Details: Kiper said one person had suffered a leg injury. Medics provided all the necessary treatment.

In addition, nine people sought psychological support.

All the appropriate services are working to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

