UK to invest millions to ramp up drone deliveries to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 4 June 2025, 09:26
UK to invest millions to ramp up drone deliveries to Ukraine
The UK and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom is investing a record £350 million (US$472 million) this year to increase the supply of drones to Ukraine from 10,000 in 2024 to 100,000 in 2025.

Source: European Pravda, citing the UK Ministry of Defence

Details: Last year, the UK supplied over 10,000 drones to Ukraine. In the current financial year, tens of thousands have already been provided, and Britain has set a new goal – to provide 100,000 drones to Ukraine in 2025.

The record-breaking £350 million investment in drones is part of the UK's wider military aid package totalling £4.5 billion for this year.

The Ministry of Defence noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have demonstrated high efficiency in drone warfare. As a result, the UK has doubled its investment in drones, working with British defence companies, including small and medium-sized companies.

The ministry also stated that at today's meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format), UK Defence Secretary John Healey will announce an additional £247 million for training Ukrainian forces under Operation Interflex.

In addition, Healey will confirm that the UK will complete the supply of 140,000 artillery shells for Ukraine from the beginning of 2025.

The UK will also contribute £40 million to NATO's NSATU trust fund for Ukraine to continue training and supply of equipment for Ukrainian troops.

Background:

  • In March, the drone coalition allocated €20 million to procure tactical reconnaissance drones for Ukraine. 
  • Norway, as recently reported, has also agreed to redirect a larger share of its support funds towards the production of Ukrainian-made drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKdronesaid for Ukraine
