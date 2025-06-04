Ukraine and France sign declaration on simplifying exchange of driving licences

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that during his working visit to Paris, several documents were signed, including one on simplifying the exchange of driving licences.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal noted that Ukraine and France have taken a step closer to simplifying the exchange of driving licences between the two countries.

"A corresponding declaration has been signed, which will form the basis for a future agreement. After its conclusion, Ukrainians living in France will be able to exchange their driving licences without having to retake the test," the PM stated.

Background:

In March, the EU approved mobile driving licences.

Last year in Italy, a 103-year-old woman was fined for an expired licence.

