All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine and France sign declaration on simplifying exchange of driving licences

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 12:02
Ukraine and France sign declaration on simplifying exchange of driving licences
Ukrainian flag raised with French and European Union flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that during his working visit to Paris, several documents were signed, including one on simplifying the exchange of driving licences.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal noted that Ukraine and France have taken a step closer to simplifying the exchange of driving licences between the two countries.

Advertisement:

"A corresponding declaration has been signed, which will form the basis for a future agreement. After its conclusion, Ukrainians living in France will be able to exchange their driving licences without having to retake the test," the PM stated.

Background:

  • In March, the EU approved mobile driving licences.
  • Last year in Italy, a 103-year-old woman was fined for an expired licence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

FranceUkraine
Advertisement:
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online
Ban on Russian gas: France and Belgium do not support European Commission's plan
Russia launches 95 drones on Ukraine: 61 downed, 7 strikes recorded
Pentagon chief to miss Ramstein meeting for first time – АР
We demand that Russia respond to our document on ending war – Ukraine's foreign minister
All News
France
Ban on Russian gas: France and Belgium do not support European Commission's plan
France resumes aviation fuel supply for Ukraine's fighter jets
France to purchase and send robotic mine clearance systems to Ukraine – photo
RECENT NEWS
15:48
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
15:00
EXPLAINERWhat needs to be done for Ukrainian medicines to be freely exported to the EU
14:52
Pentagon chief to skip not only Ramstein meeting, but also Ukraine-NATO Council
14:49
US NATO ambassador: Ukraine's strikes on Russian warplanes highlight need to end war
13:44
Kremlin claims explosion did not damage Crimean Bridge – photo, video
13:38
Ukrainian intelligence hacks Russia's strategic aircraft manufacturer
13:34
NATO Secretary General comments on Ukraine's attacks on Russian strategic aircraft
13:33
Ukrainian Chief-1 drone designed to hunt enemy UAVs has been approved for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces
13:30
Czech company completes construction of projectile production line in Ukraine
13:23
Media outlets learn about possible format of Zelenskyy's visit to NATO summit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: