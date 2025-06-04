Ukraine and France sign declaration on simplifying exchange of driving licences
Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 12:02
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that during his working visit to Paris, several documents were signed, including one on simplifying the exchange of driving licences.
Source: Shmyhal on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Shmyhal noted that Ukraine and France have taken a step closer to simplifying the exchange of driving licences between the two countries.
"A corresponding declaration has been signed, which will form the basis for a future agreement. After its conclusion, Ukrainians living in France will be able to exchange their driving licences without having to retake the test," the PM stated.
Background:
