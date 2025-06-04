Russian drones destroy bioethanol plant in Sumy Oblast overnight – photo

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russia attacked infrastructure in the Lebedyn hromada in Sumy Oblast overnight on 4 June, striking a bioethanol production facility. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicate that 12 drones hit the facility in one of the hromada’s villages. The attack caused a fire.

The aftermath of the attack Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

"It was a bioethanol production plant. Storage tanks were damaged, and molasses was spilled. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the administration stated.

In addition to the plant buildings, about ten houses were damaged.

Environmental professionals are assessing the consequences of the molasses spill. The full extent of the destruction is being confirmed.

Background: Russia launched 95 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones against Ukraine on the night of 3-4 June.

