Another Russian military engine plant is on fire

Andrii MuravskyiWednesday, 4 June 2025, 11:20
The fire on the military engine plant. Photo: 76.mchs.gov.ru

A fire has broken out at the Avtodizel engine plant in Russia’s city of Yaroslavl on the night of 3-4 June, engulfing the workshop producing 12-cylinder engines.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: The fire covered an area of 400 square metres, the Russian Emergency Ministry’s regional office reported. No casualties were recorded. It took firefighters over an hour and a half to extinguish the blaze. The cause has not been disclosed.

The Moscow Times notes that the Yaroslavl Motor Plant (YaMZ) is one of Russia’s largest manufacturers of diesel engines and gearboxes. In May 2024, YaMZ was placed under US sanctions for producing diesel engines for the Russian forces.

The outlet also recalls that late in the evening of 2 June, an explosion and fire broke out at the Zavolzhye Motor Plant (ZMZ) in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. According to the regional labour inspectorate, the incident was caused by the ignition of a truck carrying a tank in one of the plant's workshops, where chemical substances were stored.

In 2003, ZMZ – a plant specialising in petrol and diesel engines – received a government contract to develop a family of competitive multipurpose diesel engines with capacities of 2.2 to 3.4 litres. The plant's director stated they would be suitable for a wide range of vehicles, including military equipment.

Background:

  • In February, unidentified drones attacked Russian cities of Rostov, Novomoskovsk, and Engels overnight. An industrial facility caught fire in Russia's Kaluga Oblast, and a refinery in the city of Volgograd was also struck.
  • It was also reported that, on the night of 3 February, drones targeted fuel and energy facilities in Astrakhan and Volgograd oblasts.
  • On 15 January, a diesel hydrotreating unit caught fire at a Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd. The blaze broke out at unit No.18, one of the facility’s two diesel hydrotreating lines, which has a daily capacity of 9,500 metric tonnes.
  • Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence reported that a warehouse in Russia's Alabuga special economic zone caught fire. It stored 65 fuselages, engines, navigation systems and thermal imaging cameras intended for producing 400 Shahed-136 attack drones – all of which were destroyed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

