Russia hits residential buildings in Donetsk Oblast village, injuring four people – photos

Russian forces have targeted residential buildings in the village of Rodynske, Donetsk Oblast, with a FAB-250 aerial bomb, injuring four residents.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote: "As a result of the attack, three women aged 56, 67 and 84, and a 66-year-old man were injured. The victims were diagnosed with multiple shrapnel wounds, fractures and mine-blast injuries. They were provided with medical assistance."

Details: Four apartment buildings and six garages were also damaged in the city.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the grounds of a war crime. Prosecutors are documenting the consequences of the Russian attack on the civilian population.

