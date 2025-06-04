All Sections
Russia hits residential buildings in Donetsk Oblast village, injuring four people – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 4 June 2025, 13:12
Russia hits residential buildings in Donetsk Oblast village, injuring four people – photos
Consequences of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces have targeted residential buildings in the village of Rodynske, Donetsk Oblast, with a FAB-250 aerial bomb, injuring four residents.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote: "As a result of the attack, three women aged 56, 67 and 84, and a 66-year-old man were injured. The victims were diagnosed with multiple shrapnel wounds, fractures and mine-blast injuries. They were provided with medical assistance."

Details: Four apartment buildings and six garages were also damaged in the city.

 

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the grounds of a war crime. Prosecutors are documenting the consequences of the Russian attack on the civilian population.

