All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin claims explosion did not damage Crimean Bridge – photo, video

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 4 June 2025, 13:44
Kremlin claims explosion did not damage Crimean Bridge – photo, video
Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov has acknowledged that an explosion occurred near the Crimean Bridge built by the Russians, but claimed that it was not damaged.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote: "Well, there was indeed an explosion [near the Crimean Bridge – ed.], nothing was damaged, and the bridge is working."

Advertisement:

Background: Prior to this, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said that on the morning of 3 June, they carried out a unique special operation and struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time, this time underwater. The operation lasted several months.

 

At 04:44, the SSU activated underwater explosive devices placed beneath the bridge supports. The SSU reported that the explosives with a power of 1,100 kg in TNT equivalent caused significant structural damage at the seabed level. As a result of the explosion, the bridge is now in an emergency condition.

The SSU noted that the operation was meticulously planned and caused no civilian casualties. The planning and coordination were personally overseen by the head of the SSU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CrimeaState Security Service of UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online
Ban on Russian gas: France and Belgium do not support European Commission's plan
Russia launches 95 drones on Ukraine: 61 downed, 7 strikes recorded
Pentagon chief to miss Ramstein meeting for first time – АР
We demand that Russia respond to our document on ending war – Ukraine's foreign minister
All News
Crimea
Crimean Tatar leader advises Russians to urgently leave Crimea: "You might not make it in time"
Ukraine's Security Service strikes Crimean Bridge for third time – this time underwater
Russians temporarily close Crimean Bridge
RECENT NEWS
15:48
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
15:00
EXPLAINERWhat needs to be done for Ukrainian medicines to be freely exported to the EU
14:52
Pentagon chief to skip not only Ramstein meeting, but also Ukraine-NATO Council
14:49
US NATO ambassador: Ukraine's strikes on Russian warplanes highlight need to end war
13:44
Kremlin claims explosion did not damage Crimean Bridge – photo, video
13:38
Ukrainian intelligence hacks Russia's strategic aircraft manufacturer
13:34
NATO Secretary General comments on Ukraine's attacks on Russian strategic aircraft
13:33
Ukrainian Chief-1 drone designed to hunt enemy UAVs has been approved for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces
13:30
Czech company completes construction of projectile production line in Ukraine
13:23
Media outlets learn about possible format of Zelenskyy's visit to NATO summit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: