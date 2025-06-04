Kremlin claims explosion did not damage Crimean Bridge – photo, video

Kremlin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov has acknowledged that an explosion occurred near the Crimean Bridge built by the Russians, but claimed that it was not damaged.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote: "Well, there was indeed an explosion [near the Crimean Bridge – ed.], nothing was damaged, and the bridge is working."

Background: Prior to this, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said that on the morning of 3 June, they carried out a unique special operation and struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time, this time underwater. The operation lasted several months.

At 04:44, the SSU activated underwater explosive devices placed beneath the bridge supports. The SSU reported that the explosives with a power of 1,100 kg in TNT equivalent caused significant structural damage at the seabed level. As a result of the explosion, the bridge is now in an emergency condition.

The SSU noted that the operation was meticulously planned and caused no civilian casualties. The planning and coordination were personally overseen by the head of the SSU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

