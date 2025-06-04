All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Russia plan 500-for-500 prisoner swap this weekend

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 June 2025, 16:20
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Russia plan 500-for-500 prisoner swap this weekend
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Screenshot

Two stages of a prisoner-of-war exchange between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for this weekend, with 500 Ukrainian service members expected to be released.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is prepared to release an equivalent number of Russian prisoners.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Russian side has indicated that this weekend, it will transfer 500 of our service members, out of the thousand agreed upon. We are ready to swap the corresponding number."

Details: However, Russia has not yet provided the agreed-upon lists for the exchange.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have not yet received the lists. Unlike the previous Istanbul talks, the Russians promised to provide us with the lists of those being exchanged before the swap. This is important to us. We have not received them yet. We will insist that the Ukrainian side receives these lists."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that work on repatriating the bodies of deceased soldiers will begin after the prisoner exchange.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Regarding the exchange of bodies, documents indicate that Russian forces have identified 15-20% of the bodies in their possession. They have agreed to ensure clear identification. It is critical that we receive the bodies of Ukrainians, not Russians they wish to dispose of, as we have seen before."

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warprisonersZelenskyy
Advertisement:
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
Zelenskyy: There would have been no Spider's Web if Russia had agreed to ceasefire
NATO hails Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web as most successful and estimates Russian aircraft losses
EU to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Zelenskyy proposes ceasefire to Putin before potential meeting
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
US NATO ambassador: Ukraine's strikes on Russian warplanes highlight need to end war
RECENT NEWS
18:46
Researchers reveal major losses in Ukraine's agricultural sector caused by full-scale war
18:45
Russian guided bombs strike village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: three injured
18:34
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
18:29
Putin calls Ukrainian leaders terrorists and is dubious about meeting with Zelenskyy
18:13
Moldovan PM: Russia wants pro-Kremlin government in Chișinău and 10,000 troops in Transnistria
18:02
Poland investigates how air defence systems destined for Ukraine were left unattended
18:02
Zelenskyy calls for 50% increase in weapons production with partners
17:17
Ukraine's intelligence: Russia produces around 170 Shahed drones daily, aims to increase output
17:11
Four injured in Russian drone attack on grocery shop in Nikopol
17:03
Zelenskyy: There would have been no Spider's Web if Russia had agreed to ceasefire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: