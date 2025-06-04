Zelenskyy brands Russian peace memorandum an ultimatum and explains why

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Russia’s peace memorandum as an ultimatum, emphasising that it leaves no room for the compromises anticipated by Washington.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the memorandum presented by Russia resembles an ultimatum.

"Putin told Trump it would be doable," he stated. "They understand it is not doable, even if they want it."

The president outlined key demands from the Russian document, including legal recognition of occupied territories in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and Crimea as "Russian", Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO membership and restrictions on military cooperation with partners.

Zelenskyy recalled that when Russia began hybrid aggression against Ukraine in 2014, Kyiv held non-aligned status.

"Regarding NATO, we have clearly stated that besides it being enshrined in our Constitution, this issue depends on the allies – all NATO members," he added.

Zelenskyy emphasised that this applies to both unanimous agreement for an invitation and any decision to deny Ukraine membership.

Background:

On 3 June 2025, Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, informed Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, of Russia’s unconstructive stance and invited him to Ukraine.

Reports suggest the US officials expressed disappointment over an ultimatum issued by Russia to Ukraine during the second round of talks in Istanbul on Monday 2 June.

