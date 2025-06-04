All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin holds phone call with Pope

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 4 June 2025, 22:04
Putin holds phone call with Pope
Pope Leo XIV and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin has claimed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Pope Leo XIV on 4 June.

Source: the Kremlin news agency; Vatican News

Details: This was Putin's first conversation with the new head of the Catholic Church. The Russian leader and the Pope discussed the war with Ukraine and Putin thanked Pope Leo XIV "for his willingness to assist in settling the crisis, including through the Vatican's depoliticised participation in resolving urgent humanitarian issues".

Advertisement:

Putin also supposedly confirmed his "interest in reaching peace in a politico-diplomatic way, emphasising that for a final, just and all-encompassing resolution of the crisis, it is first necessary to eliminate all of its root causes".

In addition, he talked to the Pope about the "specific agreements" concerning the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the deceased reached during the second round of negotiations and claimed that "the Russian side is taking all the necessary measures to reunite the children with their relatives".

Moreover, Putin claimed that Kyiv is "sabotaging civilian infrastructure on Russian territory". 

Updated: A spokesperson of the Holy See confirmed that a phone conversation between Pope Leo XIV and Putin had occurred.

The Vatican news agency noted that the conversation focused specifically on the situation in Ukraine and the topic of war. The Pope urged Russia to make a gesture that would help reach peace. He also emphasised the importance of dialogue in establishing a positive relationship between parties and finding a way to resolve the conflict. 

Background: 

  • Pope Leo XIV proposed the Vatican as a venue for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, an idea supported by Kyiv, European states and the United States.
  • However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow would not participate in negotiations with Ukraine at the Vatican: according to Lavrov, a meeting of representatives from "two Orthodox countries" on a "Catholic platform" would be "somewhat uncomfortable" for the Vatican itself.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PopePutinVaticanRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
UpdatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos
Zelenskyy: Russia keeps giving the finger to entire world with every new strike
Putin holds phone call with Pope
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
NATO official hails Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web as highly successful and estimates Russian aircraft losses
All News
Pope
Zelenskyy gifts Pope icon painted on ammunition box brought from front line – photo
Zelenskyy thanks new Pope for Vatican's readiness to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations
Zelenskyy and First Lady to meet Pope Leo XIV privately on Sunday
RECENT NEWS
11:58
EU seeks to impose sanctions against Russia in coordination with United States
11:44
NATO prepares to approve funding for Ukraine by allies on two fronts
11:16
Ukrainian company Skyeton to manufacture Raybird drones in EU – video
10:54
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
10:46
Russia launches over 100 drones and Iskander missiles on Ukraine
10:19
Night drone attack on Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast: family of local firefighter head killed – photo
09:39
Russia drops four guided bombs on Kherson's centre, injuring two men
09:38
US Senate ready to give Trump more tools against Putin, and they won't be carrots – US Republican Senator
09:09
Ukraine and US decide how to launch reconstruction fund envisaged by mineral deal this year
09:05
WSJ: Trump redirects some of fuses Ukraine uses against Russian drones to US forces in Middle East
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: