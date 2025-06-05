Russia claims to have downed nearly 30 Ukrainian drones in just two hours

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that their air defence downed 29 "Ukrainian drones" in three oblasts from 22:00 to 00:00 Moscow time.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry said their air defence systems had destroyed "29 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles" from 22:00 on 4 June to 00:00 on 5 June Moscow time.

In particular, 15 drones were downed over Belgorod Oblast, 11 over Rostov Oblast and three over Voronezh Oblast.

