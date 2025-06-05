All Sections
Russia claims to have downed nearly 30 Ukrainian drones in just two hours

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 5 June 2025, 00:18
Russia claims to have downed nearly 30 Ukrainian drones in just two hours
A UAV. Photo: Ukroboronprom

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that their air defence downed 29 "Ukrainian drones" in three oblasts from 22:00 to 00:00 Moscow time.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry said their air defence systems had destroyed "29 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles" from 22:00 on 4 June to 00:00 on 5 June Moscow time.

In particular, 15 drones were downed over Belgorod Oblast, 11 over Rostov Oblast and three over Voronezh Oblast.

