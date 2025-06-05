Kharkiv authorities reveal aftermath of Russian nighttime attack on city – photos

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has published photos showing the aftermath of the Russian nighttime attack on the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov wrote in the caption to the photos that 17 people had been injured in Russian strikes, including a pregnant woman, children and a 93-year-old woman.

He added that the drone strikes shattered the facades of apartment buildings, smashed windows and damaged apartments.

Quote: "Another tough and sleepless night for Kharkiv residents."

Damaged facade Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Affected apartment Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian drone hit the house Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Affected apartment Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Previously: On the night of 4-5 June, the Russians launched a missile strike on one of Kharkiv's districts and also attacked high-rise buildings with drones.

Background: Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 June as the Russians launched a missile strike on civilian business premises and attacked with drones.

