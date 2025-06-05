All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kharkiv authorities reveal aftermath of Russian nighttime attack on city – photos

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 5 June 2025, 04:34
Kharkiv authorities reveal aftermath of Russian nighttime attack on city – photos
Russian drone hit the house. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has published photos showing the aftermath of the Russian nighttime attack on the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov wrote in the caption to the photos that 17 people had been injured in Russian strikes, including a pregnant woman, children and a 93-year-old woman.

Advertisement:

He added that the drone strikes shattered the facades of apartment buildings, smashed windows and damaged apartments.

Quote: "Another tough and sleepless night for Kharkiv residents."

 
Damaged facade
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
 
Affected apartment
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
 
Russian drone hit the house
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
 
Affected apartment
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Previously: On the night of 4-5 June, the Russians launched a missile strike on one of Kharkiv's districts and also attacked high-rise buildings with drones.

Background: Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 June as the Russians launched a missile strike on civilian business premises and attacked with drones. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KharkivdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos
Zelenskyy: Russia keeps giving the finger to entire world with every new strike
Putin holds phone call with Pope
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
NATO official hails Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web as highly successful and estimates Russian aircraft losses
EU to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
All News
Kharkiv
Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: large-scale fires break out, person injured – photos, video
Russian army attacks Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
RECENT NEWS
09:09
Ukraine and US decide how to launch reconstruction fund envisaged by mineral deal this year
09:05
WSJ: Trump redirects some of fuses Ukraine uses against Russian drones to US forces in Middle East
08:18
Almost 170 battles on front line, with over 60 Russian attacks repelled on Pokrovsk front
07:47
Russia loses 930 soldiers and 39 artillery systems over past day
07:24
Kim Jong Un confirms North Korea's continued support for Russia in war against Ukraine – DW
05:40
UpdatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos
04:34
Kharkiv authorities reveal aftermath of Russian nighttime attack on city – photos
01:10
updatedRussia launches another combined attack on Kharkiv: apartments on fire, 19 people injured – video
00:18
Russia claims to have downed nearly 30 Ukrainian drones in just two hours
23:03
Zelenskyy: Russia keeps giving the finger to entire world with every new strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: