Kim Jong Un confirms North Korea's continued support for Russia in war against Ukraine – DW

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has assured Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu during a meeting in Pyongyang that North Korea will continue to support Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Korean Central News Agency (KCNA); Deutsche Welle (DW), a German international broadcaster and media outlet

Details: According to KCNA, Kim Jong Un confirmed that the North Korean government would continue to unconditionally support Russia's position and its foreign policy on all key international political issues, including the "Ukrainian issue" and would adhere to the provisions of the treaty between the DPRK and Russia.

Advertisement:

Both KCNA and the statement on the Russian Security Council website mention that Kim Jong Un and Shoigu had discussed the fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean soldiers fought against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Russian Security Council added that the issue of "commemorating the heroism of Korean soldiers" had been discussed.

KCNA and the Russian Security Council referred to the treaty on strategic cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, signed in the DPRK capital during a visit by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on 19 June 2024. It provides for military and other assistance by one country to the other in the event of an armed attack.

North Korean servicemen arrived in Kursk Oblast in autumn 2024, where they took part in fighting against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Initially, the Russian authorities denied their presence, but in April 2025 it was acknowledged by the Russian Defence Ministry and Foreign Ministry and later by Putin himself. At that time, Pyongyang also announced the "victorious completion" of this operation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!