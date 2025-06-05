All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 930 soldiers and 39 artillery systems over past day

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 5 June 2025, 07:47
Russia loses 930 soldiers and 39 artillery systems over past day
Soldier launching fire from an artillery system. Photo: Getty Images

Russia has lost 930 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 992,750.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 992,750 (+930) military personnel;
  • 10,887 (+3) tanks;
  • 22,680 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,750 (+39) artillery systems;
  • 1,406 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,177 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 413 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 39,019 (+95) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,271 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 50,812 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,907 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian warCasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
UpdatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos
Zelenskyy: Russia keeps giving the finger to entire world with every new strike
Putin holds phone call with Pope
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
NATO official hails Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web as highly successful and estimates Russian aircraft losses
All News
Armed Forces
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
Russians launch over 100 assaults on Pokrovsk and two other fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
Russia loses 1,020 soldiers and 88 artillery systems over past day
RECENT NEWS
11:58
EU seeks to impose sanctions against Russia in coordination with United States
11:44
NATO prepares to approve funding for Ukraine by allies on two fronts
11:16
Ukrainian company Skyeton to manufacture Raybird drones in EU – video
10:54
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
10:46
Russia launches over 100 drones and Iskander missiles on Ukraine
10:19
Night drone attack on Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast: family of local firefighter head killed – photo
09:39
Russia drops four guided bombs on Kherson's centre, injuring two men
09:38
US Senate ready to give Trump more tools against Putin, and they won't be carrots – US Republican Senator
09:09
Ukraine and US decide how to launch reconstruction fund envisaged by mineral deal this year
09:05
WSJ: Trump redirects some of fuses Ukraine uses against Russian drones to US forces in Middle East
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: