Russia loses 930 soldiers and 39 artillery systems over past day
Thursday, 5 June 2025, 07:47
Russia has lost 930 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 992,750.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 992,750 (+930) military personnel;
- 10,887 (+3) tanks;
- 22,680 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,750 (+39) artillery systems;
- 1,406 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,177 (+1) air defence systems;
- 413 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 39,019 (+95) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,271 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 50,812 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,907 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!