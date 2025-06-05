Almost 170 battles on front line, with over 60 Russian attacks repelled on Pokrovsk front

A tank. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 169 combat clashes occurred on all sections of the front line over the past day. Ukrainian defenders repelled 61 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front, while the Russians attacked the Kursk bridgehead 31 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 6 June

Details: Over the past day, four combat clashes occurred on the Kharkiv front in the vicinity of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Kamianka.

On the Kupiansk front, two Russian attacks were recorded during the day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the Russian assault in the vicinity of Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 25 times. They attempted to advance in the vicinity of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Lypove, Ridkodub and Torske.

On the Siversk front, two combat clashes occurred near Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske over the past day. All Russian attempts to advance were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

Over the past day, eight clashes occurred on the Kramatorsk front near Kurdiumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bila Hora, Markove and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks in the vicinity of the settlements of Toretsk, Romanivka and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 61 Russian attacks near the settlements of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Horikhove and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 13 Russian assaults near the settlements of Odradne, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Novopil and Bahatyr.

On the Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, no Russian offensive actions were recorded over the past day.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 31 Russian attacks over the past day. The Russians also conducted 170 artillery attacks, 2 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and 17 airstrikes, during which 31 guided bombs were dropped.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are inflicting significant losses on the Russian forces in terms of manpower and equipment, actively undermining the Russian offensive potential in the rear.

