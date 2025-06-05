EU seeks to impose sanctions against Russia in coordination with United States

The European Union is prepared to align with the United States to impose sanctions against Russia simultaneously, aiming to compel Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to engage in peace talks, says Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen in an interview with Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU is currently preparing its 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Von der Leyen noted: "We are primarily concerned with sanctioning Russian energy and drying up Russia’s sources of finance."

Quote: "We have discussed how we can implement European sanctions and American sanctions at the same time," the European Commission President added.

Following a meeting with US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday, von der Leyen expressed support for his proposals to escalate pressure on Russia.

She specifically highlighted a bipartisan bill proposing 500% tariffs on goods imported from countries that continue to purchase Russian energy and other products.

When asked about expectations for future sanctions, von der Leyen said: "So if the Americans decide to impose sanctions, then the 500 percent will be included in this package."

A European Commission spokesperson later clarified that von der Leyen did not imply the inclusion of 500% tariffs in the EU’s 18th sanctions package, but emphasised that the EU has alternative tools at its disposal.

"The idea is to coordinate as much as possible. It cannot be identical," said Paula Pinho, von der Leyen’s chief spokesperson.

Background:

On 20 May, the EU Council approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine, including specific measures addressing Russia’s use of chemical weapons against Ukraine.

The Council of the European Union disclosed the details of additional personal sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s hybrid destabilising activities targeting EU countries and partners.

