Foreign airlines consider cancelling flights from Moscow amid threat of drone attacks

At least two foreign airlines are exploring the option of transferring some flights from Moscow airports to Pulkovo Airport in St Petersburg due to the increasing threat of drone attacks.

Source: Vedomosti, a Russian news outlet

Details: Sources from a Russian airline and an airport indicate that both companies already operate flights to Pulkovo. One of these airlines may be Turkish Airlines.

Advertisement:

The primary reason for these discussions is the frequent closure of airspace over Moscow and Moscow Oblast caused by drone attacks. A source noted another emerging trend: many of the passengers who depart on international flights from Moscow first arrive there from St Petersburg.

However, the press service at Domodedovo Airport stated that foreign airlines are not currently transferring flights from Moscow airports to Pulkovo.

Background:

For the second consecutive day, Moscow has faced large-scale attacks by drones, leading to delays for dozens of flights. Airports around the Russian capital were forced to suspend operations temporarily.

On 7 May, several Russian airlines cancelled dozens of flights following the 7 May loitering munitions attack on Russian territory.

On 8 May, 103 flights were delayed at Moscow airports for departures and arrivals.

The closure of Russian airports following drone attacks on 6-7 May disrupted travel plans for at least 60,000 passengers and affected at least 350 flights.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!