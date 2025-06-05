All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NYT: Trump disappointed in both Putin and Zelenskyy but treats them differently

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 5 June 2025, 12:29
NYT: Trump disappointed in both Putin and Zelenskyy but treats them differently
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has expressed disappointment with both Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but treats them differently.

Source: The New York Times, citing Trump's advisers

Details: According to sources, Trump has repeatedly called Zelenskyy a bad guy and accused him of escalating the situation, which, in his opinion, could lead to a nuclear conflict.

Advertisement:

Nonetheless, he sometimes expresses understanding, noting that Ukraine is defending itself against constant Russian attacks.

In the case of Putin, Trump shows greater restraint. He has repeatedly emphasised his very good relationship with the Russian leader and believes that their personal relationship could help end the war.

However, Trump sometimes expresses disappointment with Putin's actions.

Background:

  • Trump said that on 4 June he had a good conversation with Putin, but not one that would lead to immediate peace.
  • Trump added that Putin "did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields".
  • On 4 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Donald Trump's post about his phone call with Vladimir Putin. He noted that many had already spoken with Russia at various levels, but none of these contacts had led to either a cessation of the war or a reliable peace. Zelenskyy said that Putin still felt he could act with impunity and, despite all the terrible attacks on Ukraine, was supposedly preparing new responses.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
Kremlin explains how and when Moscow will respond to Ukrainian attacks on military airfields
Trump impressed by Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web but concerned about consequences
NYT: Trump disappointed in both Putin and Zelenskyy but treats them differently
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
UpdatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos
All News
Trump
US Senate ready to give Trump more tools against Putin, and they won't be carrots – US Republican Senator
Zelenskyy: Russia keeps giving the finger to entire world with every new strike
Putin warns Trump he will "respond" to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web
RECENT NEWS
15:24
US acknowledges Russia as biggest threat in Euro-Atlantic area
15:15
Japan to provide Ukraine with US$3bn loan from frozen Russian assets
14:53
Ukrainian top official responds to Putin's remarks on political culture, accuses Moscow of hypocrisy
14:53
Transfer of Ramstein leadership to UK and Germany was planned by US – US defence secretary
14:53
Pope urges Putin to make "gesture" towards peace during first phone call
14:48
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
14:19
Five countries bolster Ukraine's Electronic Warfare Coalition at Ramstein format meeting
14:01
Sweden commits €50m to NATO training and support for Ukraine
13:58
Kremlin explains how and when Moscow will respond to Ukrainian attacks on military airfields
13:56
Off track from Europe: who in Kyiv is undermining Ukraine's European integration?
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: