US President Donald Trump has expressed disappointment with both Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but treats them differently.

Details: According to sources, Trump has repeatedly called Zelenskyy a bad guy and accused him of escalating the situation, which, in his opinion, could lead to a nuclear conflict.

Nonetheless, he sometimes expresses understanding, noting that Ukraine is defending itself against constant Russian attacks.

In the case of Putin, Trump shows greater restraint. He has repeatedly emphasised his very good relationship with the Russian leader and believes that their personal relationship could help end the war.

However, Trump sometimes expresses disappointment with Putin's actions.

Trump said that on 4 June he had a good conversation with Putin, but not one that would lead to immediate peace.

Trump added that Putin "did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields".

On 4 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Donald Trump's post about his phone call with Vladimir Putin. He noted that many had already spoken with Russia at various levels, but none of these contacts had led to either a cessation of the war or a reliable peace. Zelenskyy said that Putin still felt he could act with impunity and, despite all the terrible attacks on Ukraine, was supposedly preparing new responses.

