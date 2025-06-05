NATO has not yet decided how to mention Ukraine and Russia in summit decision

At the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, allies plan to adopt the shortest possible final decision, consisting of only five points. This contrasts with the large-scale declarations of previous years, but this may favour Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: This format may play in Ukraine's favour. Due to the political situation in the United States, particularly given Donald Trump's views, who has openly stated that he may block Ukraine's accession to NATO, it is currently almost impossible to agree on new, ambitious wording regarding Kyiv's membership.

Advertisement:

In particular, the 2024 Washington Declaration enshrined Ukraine's "irreversible path" to membership. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed this week that this decision remains valid.

Meanwhile, new, less ambitious wording could look like a step backwards.

That is why, according to European Pravda, avoiding references to membership allows Ukraine to maintain its diplomatic status in relations with the Alliance without the risk of formal weakening.

Despite the reduction in format, Ukraine is likely to be mentioned in the final document, at least in the context of aid funding, which can now be counted towards the allies' updated defence spending.

There will also be references to Russia, which remains the main factor in the Alliance's defence planning. Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether the allies will be able to achieve tough wording on Russia.

Another uncertainty is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation. It is currently known that Ukraine, like its Asian partners, has only been invited to the official dinner on the first day. Whether there will be a separate meeting with Trump or other bilateral contacts is still being discussed.

It has also become known that NATO leaders are preparing to adopt a decision to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP, part of which will be allocated to support Ukraine. This could significantly strengthen the defence capabilities of the Ukrainian defence forces.

The new spending target is expected to be divided as follows: 3.5% of GDP for direct military needs and another 1.5% for broader security projects, including infrastructure.

Some NATO countries, such as Canada and Luxembourg, may use aid to Ukraine as part of their new commitments to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!