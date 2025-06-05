Russian 4 June strike on training ground in Poltava Oblast kills two people

According to updated information from the Ground Forces of Ukraine, medics were unable to save the lives of two people who sustained injuries in a Russian missile strike on the premises of a training unit in Poltava Oblast on 4 June.

Source: Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, the head of the communications department of the Ground Forces Command, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Unfortunately, we were unable to save them. They died while receiving medical assistance."

Advertisement:

Background:

On Wednesday 4 June, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the territory of a training unit of the Ground Forces in Poltava Oblast.

The command reported that there were casualties as a result of the strike.

It was noted that at the time of the attack, the service members were at the training ground performing training tasks. Meanwhile, due to security measures that were implemented in time, including the dispersal of personnel, the use of shelters, and compliance with protocols during air-raid warnings, a large number of casualties were prevented.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!