EU extends suspension of Ukrainian steel and iron import restrictions for 3 years

The Council of the European Union has adopted a regulation extending the suspension of protective measures on imports of iron and steel from Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Council of the EU, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This decision aims to support Ukraine’s economy amid Russia’s war of aggression, now in its fourth year.

The regulation will take effect on 6 June 2025 and remain in force for three years.

It enables Ukrainian iron and steel producers and exporters to avoid restrictions introduced in 2018 to protect European industry from excessive global supply.

However, the European Commission retains the authority to temporarily suspend this regulation for specific goods for up to 12 months.

Such a suspension may occur if imports of certain Ukrainian products reach levels that cause significant harm or pose a threat to EU producers.

The suspension of these restrictions forms part of broader EU support for Ukraine during Russia’s illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression, which has severely disrupted Ukraine’s ability to conduct trade, including through the loss or destruction of metallurgical companies.

Background:

On 2 June, the EU and Ukraine began formal negotiations on new trade terms to replace autonomous trade measures that established a preferential trade regime for Ukrainian exporters.

On 6 June, transitional measures will take effect, replacing the visa-free trade arrangement with Ukraine. These will return Ukrainian exporters to tariff quotas within the existing free trade agreement between Ukraine and the EU, while retaining some preferences.

