The Kremlin has stated that Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its strategic airfields when and how the Russian military deems necessary.

Source: Dmitry Peskov, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's press secretary, as quoted by Radio Liberty

Details: Peskov confirmed that Vladimir Putin said during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump the day before that Moscow would respond to the attack.

Nevertheless, Putin's spokesman said that Russia would like to hear strong condemnation of these strikes at the international level.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that Russia would continue negotiations with Ukraine.

Peskov also said that Putin and Trump did not discuss a personal meeting during their conversation on 4 June. According to him, there is a general understanding that such a meeting is necessary, but it needs to be properly prepared.

Previously: US President Donald Trump announced a phone conversation with Putin, during which the Kremlin leader very strongly stated that he would be forced to respond to the recent attack on airfields.

Axios, citing sources, wrote that Trump privately expressed his admiration for the Security Service of Ukraine’s special operation Pavutyna ("Spider's Web"), during which Russian strategic aircraft were hit.

Background:

The Security Service of Ukraine's special operation, codenamed Pavutyna ("Spider's Web"), was carried out on 1 June 2025. It was one of the largest and most complex sabotage operations against Russian military aircraft.

The Security Service of Ukraine said that the operation resulted in the destruction of 41 Russian military aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

NATO considers this operation very successful. Meanwhile, the White House said that Ukraine's actions had raised the level of risk.

On 4 June, the US Embassy in Ukraine issued a warning about the growing risk of large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine.

