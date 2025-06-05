Five countries bolster Ukraine's Electronic Warfare Coalition at Ramstein format meeting

Following a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format), the Electronic Warfare Coalition (EWC) has been expanded with the addition of five new countries.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov reported that Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Türkiye and Estonia have officially joined the initiative by signing the relevant annex to the Letter of Intent.

Quote: "Germany, as the leader of the coalition, has established a financial mechanism for the procurement of equipment and services in the field of electronic warfare, enabling their swift transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as international military assistance," the minister said.

He emphasised that electronic warfare is "one of the key capabilities of modern warfare, allowing forces to disrupt, jam and stay one step ahead of the enemy".

Umierov anticipates that additional partners will join the coalition.

Background:

At the recent Ramstein format meeting, Ukraine and its partner states agreed to establish a mechanism for defence production.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also urged partners at the Ramstein meeting to increase investment in Ukraine’s defence industrial base.

