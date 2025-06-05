All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Five countries bolster Ukraine's Electronic Warfare Coalition at Ramstein format meeting

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 5 June 2025, 14:19
Five countries bolster Ukraine's Electronic Warfare Coalition at Ramstein format meeting
Rustem Umierov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Following a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format), the Electronic Warfare Coalition (EWC) has been expanded with the addition of five new countries.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov reported that Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Türkiye and Estonia have officially joined the initiative by signing the relevant annex to the Letter of Intent.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Germany, as the leader of the coalition, has established a financial mechanism for the procurement of equipment and services in the field of electronic warfare, enabling their swift transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as international military assistance," the minister said.

He emphasised that electronic warfare is "one of the key capabilities of modern warfare, allowing forces to disrupt, jam and stay one step ahead of the enemy".

Umierov anticipates that additional partners will join the coalition.

Background:

  • At the recent Ramstein format meeting, Ukraine and its partner states agreed to establish a mechanism for defence production.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also urged partners at the Ramstein meeting to increase investment in Ukraine’s defence industrial base.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ramsteinaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Russians destroy Kherson Oblast State Administration building – photo
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
Trump impressed by Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web but concerned about consequences
NYT: Trump disappointed in both Putin and Zelenskyy but treats them differently
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
UpdatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos
All News
Ramstein
Ukraine's defence minister: Ukraine and partners establish Ramstein initiative on defence production
Pentagon explains why US defense secretary will miss a Ramstein format meeting for the first time – Politico
Pentagon chief to miss Ramstein meeting for first time – АР
RECENT NEWS
16:56
EU foreign policy chief says Operation Spider's Web is rewriting military history
16:36
Dutch Queen donates bell made from Russian weapons to Czech church
16:17
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticises Poland for establishing memorial day on Volyn tragedy
16:14
Russians destroy Kherson Oblast State Administration building – photo
15:24
US acknowledges Russia as biggest threat in Euro-Atlantic area
15:15
Japan to provide Ukraine with US$3bn loan from frozen Russian assets
14:53
Ukrainian top official responds to Putin's remarks on political culture, accuses Moscow of hypocrisy
14:53
Transfer of Ramstein leadership to UK and Germany was planned by US – US defence secretary
14:53
Pope urges Putin to make "gesture" towards peace during first phone call
14:48
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: