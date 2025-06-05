All Sections
Pope urges Putin to make "gesture" towards peace during first phone call

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 5 June 2025, 14:53
Pope Leo XIV. Stock photo: Getty Images

Pope Leo XIV has called on Russia to take steps towards ending the war in Ukraine during his first conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Vatican News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pope Leo XIV and Putin held a telephone conversation on Wednesday afternoon, during which particular attention was given to the war in Ukraine.

"The Pope made an appeal for Russia to take a gesture that would favour peace, emphasising the importance of dialogue to create positive contact between the parties and seek solutions to the conflict," said Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office.

Pope Leo XIV and Putin also discussed ongoing efforts to exchange prisoners of war and the valuable work being carried out in this regard by Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna.

"Pope Leo made reference to Patriarch Kirill, thanking him for the congratulations received at the beginning of his pontificate, and underlined how shared Christian values can be a light that helps to seek peace, defend life and pursue genuine religious freedom, " Bruni added.

Background:

  • Pope Leo XIV proposed the Vatican as a venue for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, an idea supported by Kyiv, European states and the United States.
  • However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow would not participate in negotiations with Ukraine at the Vatican.

