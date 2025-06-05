All Sections
Ukrainian top official responds to Putin's remarks on political culture, accuses Moscow of hypocrisy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 5 June 2025, 14:53
Poster: Andrii Yermolenko, winner of the Shevchenko National Prize

Serhii Kyslytsia, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has responded to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's statement about the lack of political culture in the Kyiv authorities, noting that Moscow officials who control murderers "cover up their arrogance with a young lady’s veil".

Source: Kyslytsia on X (Twitter)

Quote: "It's hard to say what he's talking about. I don’t think it’s about the complaints from Medinsky, who I asked not to raise his voice at me last time in Istanbul, reminding him that I don't work for the Russian government, nor for him. And he's younger than me, though I didn't mention that.  

Yet, I reminded him that I hoped we were at a serious meeting, and not at another Security Council meeting à la Vasily Nebenzya.

In general, for a long time it has come as no surprise that even if they aren’t literally elbow-deep in blood after killing thousands of Ukrainians with their own hands, the thuggish Moscow officials who at the very least directed the killers, cover up their arrogance with a young lady’s veil."

Details: Kyslytsia attached a corresponding image to his post.

Background

  • On 4 June, Putin stated that the Kyiv authorities supposedly lack basic political culture, allowing themselves to directly insult those with whom they are trying to negotiate.
  • At a meeting with the Russian government, Putin compared the Ukrainian authorities to terrorists and questioned the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

war
