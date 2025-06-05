EU foreign policy chief says Operation Spider's Web is rewriting military history

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has stated that recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s strategic military aviation are "rewriting the military history".

Source: Kallas upon arriving at a meeting of the NATO defence ministers in Brussels on Thursday 5 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas said that a special operation codenamed Pavutyna (Spider's Web) shows how relatively inexpensive drones can destroy extremely costly aircraft, changing the very nature of modern warfare.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have seen over the last weekend these drone attacks of Ukraine that are rewriting the military history. I mean, they used drones costing thousands to take out planes costing millions. So, I think this is clearly bringing the cost up also for the Russians, again, so that Russians would also want peace."

Details: Meanwhile, she stressed that Russia is not changing its tactics and continues systematic attacks on Ukraine’s civilian population and infrastructure.

Quote: "Let me remind you that it is against the international humanitarian law to attack civilians or civilian infrastructure, and Russia is doing that all the time. Our response should not be to take a step back. Our response should be to put more pressure on Russia so that they would also want peace."

Background:

Axios reported that US President Donald Trump is supposedly enthusiastic about Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web, but concerned about Russia's possible response.

A senior official in the North Atlantic Alliance hailed Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web targeting Russian strategic aircraft as highly successful.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!