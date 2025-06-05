Russian reconnaissance aircraft flies over Baltic Sea, German jets scrambled

Two German Eurofighter jets were scrambled on Thursday 5 June due to the presence of a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

Source: German press agency DPA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Russian Il-20 aircraft was flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea without transmitting identification signals or establishing communication, the German Bundeswehr stated.

In response, NATO dispatched fighter jets from the German Air Force stationed at Rostock-Laage Airbase.

This marks the sixth such deployment by the German Air Force since the beginning of 2025.

Tensions in the Baltic Sea region remain high due to repeated illegal reconnaissance attempts and suspected acts of sabotage.

Background:

In just one week in May, NATO air policing jets deployed in the Baltic states were scrambled four times to identify and escort Russian aircraft that violated flight regulations.

During the same period, it was reported that Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Su-24 bomber in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

