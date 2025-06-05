All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump says he is not familiar with "bone-crushing" sanctions bill against Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 June 2025, 20:29
Trump says he is not familiar with bone-crushing sanctions bill against Russia
Donald Trump. Photo: getty images

US President Donald Trump has admitted he has not reviewed the draft legislation proposing sweeping sanctions against Russia, a bill backed by nearly all US senators.

Source: Trump at the White House during the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked by a journalist whether he had seen the sanctions bill put forward by Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, Trump said: "I had not looked at it".

Advertisement:

"But they [the senators] will be guided by me. That’s how it is supposed to be," he added.

The US president said he would "very quickly" examine the bill if necessary.

"It could very well be okay. I have to see. They [the senators] are waiting for me to decide on what to do. And I'll know. Maybe very soon," Trump noted.

Background:

  • US senators have regularly issued warnings about hitting Russia with what they describe as "bone-crushing" sanctions, though these measures have not yet been enacted.
  • Trump has previously stated that he refrains from imposing sanctions on Russia if he believes it could "screw up" the making of a deal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Trumpsanctions
Advertisement:
Trump avoids question on increasing pressure on Russia
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
Trump impressed by Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web but concerned about consequences
NYT: Trump disappointed in both Putin and Zelenskyy but treats them differently
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
UpdatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos
All News
Trump
Trump compares Russo-Ukrainian war to "children fighting in a park" in his call with Putin
Trump says he "understands" Putin after Operation Spider's Web
Trump avoids question on increasing pressure on Russia
RECENT NEWS
20:29
Trump says he is not familiar with "bone-crushing" sanctions bill against Russia
20:05
Polish scientists name new tardigrade species after Hero of Ukraine Bizhan Sharopov
20:00
updatedRussians destroy Kherson Oblast State Administration building – photo
19:58
Trump compares Russo-Ukrainian war to "children fighting in a park" in his call with Putin
19:47
Trump says he "understands" Putin after Operation Spider's Web
19:15
Trump avoids question on increasing pressure on Russia
19:07
Russian reconnaissance aircraft flies over Baltic Sea, German jets scrambled
18:07
Ukrainian troops reveal domestic SETH drone resembling smaller Shahed – photos
17:15
Russia cannot safely restart Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
16:56
EU foreign policy chief says Operation Spider's Web is rewriting military history
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: