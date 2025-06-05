Trump says he is not familiar with "bone-crushing" sanctions bill against Russia

US President Donald Trump has admitted he has not reviewed the draft legislation proposing sweeping sanctions against Russia, a bill backed by nearly all US senators.

Source: Trump at the White House during the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked by a journalist whether he had seen the sanctions bill put forward by Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, Trump said: "I had not looked at it".

"But they [the senators] will be guided by me. That’s how it is supposed to be," he added.

The US president said he would "very quickly" examine the bill if necessary.

"It could very well be okay. I have to see. They [the senators] are waiting for me to decide on what to do. And I'll know. Maybe very soon," Trump noted.

Background:

US senators have regularly issued warnings about hitting Russia with what they describe as "bone-crushing" sanctions, though these measures have not yet been enacted.

Trump has previously stated that he refrains from imposing sanctions on Russia if he believes it could "screw up" the making of a deal.

