Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on 5 June.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 46-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy attack. He has a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his back and thigh.

The man is currently in hospital under medical supervision."

